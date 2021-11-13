Modi to inaugurate KV Corridor on Dec 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on December 13, co-convener of the State BJP social media cell, Shashi Kumar, said. PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to the city.

The anointing of Baba Kashi Vishwanath will be done with waters from all the major rivers of India. The chief priests of all the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva will also be invited for this event.

According to Kumar, on the inauguration day, the entire Varanasi city will be decorated with lamps like Diwali and Devdeepawali.

Modi laid the foundation of the Corridor on March 8, 2019. It has been constructed on 5.5 lakh square feet area at an estimated cost of around ₹1000 crore. It is equipped with all facilities including a Vedic library, a meditation platform, a virtual Vedic gallery, a cafe, a food court, a security room and several other facilities for the devotees. Seven kinds of marble has been used in it.

