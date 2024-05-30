PM Modi writes to first-time voters in Varanasi, asks them to exercise franchise

In a letter to the first- time voters of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to them to cast their votes in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on June 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party workers are delivering PM Modi’s letter, along with a felicitation note, to the first-time voters in each locality of Varanasi. Varanasi has 31,538 first-time voters. The constituency has a total of 19,62,699 voters.

“Greetings to you, as Pradhan Sevak of Bharat and your Parliamentarian, today, I am writing to you with full pride and confidence. You are going to exercise your right to vote for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024. I congratulate you. This opportunity to participate in the democratic process is a privilege which will witness your participation in nation-building because democracy is not only a form of governance, but also the adharshila (cornerstone) of our Independence,” reads the letter by Modi to first-time voters.

“You are a witness as to how Varanasi has touched new heights of development in last 10 years. Our honest efforts for the bright future of youths are not hidden to anyone. As a youth, you (are) key to building the society and nation. Your participation in the electoral process will not only strengthen the foundation of democracy, but it will also give shape to the destiny of the nation which will pave way of strong and prosperous India,” he further wrote.

“I thank you for your commitment to participate in the electoral process. Let us vote and together build a stronger, developed and more inclusive India,” Modi concluded.

Kashi region BJP’s OBC morcha vice president Somnath Vishwakarma, along with his team, distributed letters among the first-time voters in Raja Bazar locality.

Modi also sent a felicitation note to the first time voters which is also being distributed, said Vishwakarma, adding that he gave the felicitation letter and PM Modi’s letter to the first- time voter Raksha Patel in the Raja Bazar area. The letter and felicitation note were given to several other first-time voters too.

BJP worker Rajkumar Das said that the letter and felicitation notes were being give to the first time voters in Cantt locality.

Caption: BJP workers delivering PM Modi’s letter to first-time voters in Varanasi-HT Photo by Rajesh Kumar