Modi’s Varanasi visit on Sept 23: Mass contact drive launched to invite locals to PM’s meeting

BJP has launched a door-to-door campaign to invite people from various villages to be a part of the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after laying the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium, Ganjari, Varanasi, on September 23.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel during the door-to-door campaign at Veerbhanpur

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Singh Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a huge public meeting in Ganjari on September 23. On Wednesday, we launched a door-to-door campaign to invite people of the villages around Ganjari to attend the public meeting.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson, Navratan Rathi, said that Patel visited Veerbhanpur village and invited the locals to the meeting, whereas district president and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma visited several other villages as part of the door-to-door campaign.

District Panchayat president Poonam Morya visited Kundariya for a public contact drive.

Rathi said that after laying the foundation stone of the international cricket stadium in Ganjari, Modi will come to the city of Varanasi. Here, PM Modi will interact with children of Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya in Rudraksha International Convention Centre, Varanasi.

