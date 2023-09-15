Modi’s Varanasi visit on Sept 23: PM to perform Bhumi Poojan of cricket stadium, open Atal schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhumi Poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the international cricket stadium in Ganjari area of Varanasi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency, proposed for September 23.

He will also distribute certificates to winners of the district-level cultural competitions to be organised from September 17 to September 20 under the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav. The event will provide a platform to thousands of emerging artists to showcase their talent.

Regional sports officer, Varanasi, RP Singh, said that the international cricket stadium will be built on 12.809 hectare in Ganjari area of Varanasi, and the land has been acquired for ₹121.8 crore. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 people. It will take over two-and-a-half years to complete.

Singh said that under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, L&T has already started pre-construction activities like soil testing among others. After the ground-breaking ceremony, the boundary wall of the stadium will be built first, for which the construction agency has completed preparations.

According to a senior official, the stadium project is worth over ₹450 crore.

District magistrate, Varanasi, S Rajalingam, has instructed officials to complete all the preparations at the venue where Modi will also address a public meeting.

According to officials, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Atal Residential School built in Varanasi and those in other 15 divisions of UP from Varanasi. The residential school is equipped with all facilities for the students.

PM Modi will also meet the artists who reach the final of 20-day long ongoing Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav in Varanasi. Starting from September 1 to September 12, cultural competitions were organised at 41 places in the Nyaya Panchayat development area and 20 places in the city.

Over 37,000 emerging artists in the age bracket of 10 to 18, 18 to 40 and above 40 showcased their talents in these events, said officials, and added that winners of competitions will participate in the district level competition beginning as Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav on September 17.

Chief development officer, Himanshu Nagpal said that all preparations for the district level competitions have already been completed.

Ninety-eight individual awards and 47 group star awards will be given at the district level, said a senior official.

A senior official of the district administration said, “During his visit to Kashi on September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give awards to the winners of the district level cultural competition to be organized as part of the Mahotsava from September 17 to September 20.”

Over 50,000 online applications and more than 7,500 offline applications were received in the cultural competitions under the Mahotsav.

