MoEF proposes to designate Tal Chhapar Sanctuary as Eco-Sensitive Zone

To protect and preserve the rich biodiversity of Tal Chhapar Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) has issued a draft notification proposing to designate it as an Eco-Sensitive Zone, a state forest department official said. Spanning 7.1977 square kilometers, Tal Chhapar Wildlife Santuary is located in Sujangarh tehsil of Rajasthan’s Churu district. (File)

Spanning 7.1977 square kilometers, Tal Chhapar, located in Sujangarh tehsil of Churu district, was established as a “Reserved area” in 1962. The official designation as a Reserved Forest in 1966 further solidified its role in protecting the region’s remarkable wildlife. The sanctuary is home to over 4,500 Blackbucks, Chinkara, and more than 250 species of birds, including migratory raptors that captivate nature enthusiasts from far and wide, the notification said.

According to the notification, the sanctuary boasts a rich tapestry of rare and endangered flora and fauna, including the vibrant motha grass, the elusive red phalarope, the elegant Chinese pond heron, the desert monitor lizard, the spiny-tailed lizard, and the endemic Spotted Creeper. With its diverse perennial species and scattered bushes of thorny desert flora, the sanctuary’s Mothai Grassland provides essential sustenance for its inhabitants. Additionally, the sanctuary hosts a fascinating array of butterflies, insects, and reptiles, further contributing to its ecological significance.

Recognising the importance of preserving this ecological treasure, the draft notification emphasises the need to conserve and protect Tal Chhapar Wildlife Sanctuary as an Eco-Sensitive Zone. The aim is to prohibit industrial activities within the zone, ensuring its long-term viability and the protection of its delicate ecosystem.

To implement these measures effectively, the state government will develop a comprehensive Zonal Master Plan within two years. This plan will be created in consultation with the local community and will address crucial aspects such as the restoration of denuded areas, the conservation of water bodies, sustainable land management, and the preservation of the local community’s needs.

“The Zonal Master Plan will carefully map out the sanctuary’s worshipping places, villages, forests, agricultural lands, green areas, parks, lakes, and other key features.The plan will regulate development activities within the Eco-Sensitive Zone, strictly adhering to the prohibited and regulated activities listed in the notification. Moreover, it will prioritise eco-friendly development, ensuring the livelihood security of the local communities who depend on the sanctuary,” a state forest department official said.

Recognising the sanctuary’s significance as an eco-tourism destination, the draft notification also calls for the creation of an Eco-Tourism Master Plan. This plan, developed by the State Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Forests, will govern all existing and future eco-tourism activities within the sanctuary.

Furthermore, the notification highlights the need to identify and protect sites of natural heritage within the Eco-Sensitive Zone, including gene pool reserves, rock formations, waterfalls, springs, and groves. A comprehensive heritage conservation plan will be integrated into the Zonal Master Plan to ensure the preservation of these invaluable treasures.

Additionally, man-made heritage sites, including buildings, structures, artifacts, and areas of historical, architectural, aesthetic, and cultural significance, will be duly recognised and preserved as part of the overall conservation efforts.

