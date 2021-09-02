Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Moga beat Ludhiana by 12 runs

Batting first, Moga scored 401 for the loss of eight wickets. In response, Ludhiana could only score 390 for the loss of nine wickets.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The highlight of the match was Ludhiana’s Vaibhav Kalra’s batting performance. (Representative photo)

Even Vaibhav Kalra’s swashbuckling innings of 185 runs could not prove to be enough to save the Ludhiana team from defeat during the Katoch Shield Tournament played in Moga.

The host team beat Ludhiana by 12 runs in the tightly fought encounter.

Batting first, Moga scored 401 for the loss of eight wickets. In response, Ludhiana could only score 390 for the loss of nine wickets.

The highlight of the match was Kalra’s batting performance. His innings included 16 boundaries and nine towering sixes, four among those came in successive deliveries.

However, Vaibhav was caught out by Shivam Gupta on the bowling of Gurjot Singh.

For Ludhiana, Captain Nihal Wadhera scored 80 runs in 128 balls.

For Moga, Gurjot Singh Sohraab Kamal and Gurjinder Singh scored 111 runs and 82 runs, respectively.

