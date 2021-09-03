{Moga cane-charge on farmers} Cancel FIRs by September 8 or will escalate stir: Farm unions

Moga A day after police cane-charged protesting farmers and used water cannons against them, also booking 200 of them, 17 by name, in an attempt to murder case, farm unions have issued an ultimatum to the police to drop the case by September 8, or they will escalate their stir.

On Friday, farmers gathered at the new grain market and some of them handed over a memorandum to the authorities. The police had released all detainees on Thursday.

In the First information report (FIR), police had stated that some farmers tried to run them over by tractor trollies, when members of the force stopped them from marching towards SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s rally.

Baldev Singh Zira, general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union, Krantikari, said, “The police should cancel the FIR immediately and we demand legal action against the activists of the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of SAD, as some of their members pelted stones at farmers.”

“We have given an ultimatum to police and administration seeking the cancellation of FIRs. The administration has assured us that justice will be done,” he added.

Nirbhai Singh Dudhike, president, Kirti Kisan Union, said, “We will stage an indefinite protest outside Moga deputy commissioner’s office, if police fail to cancel the FIR.”

Those booked by name are Chamkaur Singh Rode; Karamjit Singh; Kali Singh; Nirmal Singh; Balkar Singh; Baldev Singh; Mohal Lal Singh; Jasmail Singh; Tehal Singh; Palwinder Singh; Jatinder Singh; Rajdeep Singh; Mandeep Singh; Dalbir Singh; Resham Singh; Lakhvir Singh and Nirbhai Singh.