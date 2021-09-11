Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Moga MC: Action against officials for regularising illegal connections before notification

The general house of the Moga municipal corporation passed the resolution to act against officials in its recent meeting and sent it to the local government department for final approval.
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The officials had regularised over 900 illegal water and sewerage connections before a final notification was issued. (AFP)

Moga municipal corporation has decided to take action against officials of the water and sewerage branch in a case pertaining to regularisation of over 900 illegal water and sewerage connections, for a fee of just 200 to 500 per connection.

The general house of the municipal corporation passed the resolution in its recent meeting and sent it to the local government department for final approval.

MC had regularised these connections when the policy for regularisation of unauthorised connections was in the pipeline. For a new connection, residents have to pay over 5,000 under various heads. However, now the state government has issued notification of its ‘One-time settlement policy’ for regularisation of illegal connections.

Officials of the Moga MC said the government was yet to issue the final notification when the department officials proceeded to implement the draft policy after misguiding senior officials.

HT had last month highlighted that the Moga MC has regularised 938 unauthorised water and sewerage connections without collecting road cutting charges, connection fee, security fee, arrears and penalty.

The Moga MC has fixed road cutting charges as 13 per square ft for kutcha road; 351 per square ft for BM and premix road; 66 per square ft for brick paving block; 264 for CC road and 264 per square ft for premix carpet road. It also charges 200 as security and another 200 for water and sewerage connection.

Moga MC commissioner Surinder Singh, “There was negligence on the part of officials. They considered the draft notification as final notification. The civic body did not violate any policy, it just regularised illegal connections a month earlier. However, action will be taken against officials for doing this.”

“The regularisation of these 938 connections will be considered part of the state government’s new ‘one-time settlement policy,” he added.

