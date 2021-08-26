Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Moga MC identifies 84 illegal colonies
others

Moga MC identifies 84 illegal colonies

Revenue department officials, however, who had to take a call on the registration of properties, however, remained in a fix as they did not have any information about illegal colonies in Moga
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Construction work on illegal properties has been stopped. (HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSES ONLY)

Moga The municipal corporation has identified 84 illegal colonies in the city and the state government has filed an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana high court in this regard. These had to be identified after the state government stopped the registration of plots and properties in illegal colonies.

Revenue department officials, however, who had to take a call on the registration of properties, however, remained in a fix as they did not have any information about illegal colonies in Moga. Now, their complaint has been addressed and they a list of illegal colonies.

Moga MC Commissioner Surinder Singh, said, “We have stopped work on under construction illegal colonies; action on already constructed colonies will be taken according to the government’s instructions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crime branch produces chargesheet in 32 lakh fraud case in Jammu

Army, BSF hold synergy conference at Western Command

126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP