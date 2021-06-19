Moga panchayats told to foot bill for work done under Centre’s MGNREGA

Moga Punjab rural development and panchayat department is coercing sarpanches to clear purchase bills of interlocking tiles, sand and other material, estimated at ₹2.5 crore, for development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), from panchayat funds.

The department has given verbal direction to sarpanches to clear these bills after firms moved the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Sarpanches, however, claim that department had carried out work in at least 65 villages under the MGNREGA, when its officials were administrators of villages from August 2018 to December 2018. Therefore, money should be paid from this head. The Centre funds all expenses under the MGNREGA.

Sarpanches add that there were no panchayats in existence when the work was done, as the state government had appointed administrators after panchayats completed their term in August 2018.

Moga deputy commissioner has asked rural department officials to scrutinise record after material procured for works did not figure in MGNREGA record.

Amardeep Singh, husband of Tota Singh Wala village’s sarpanch, said, “The panchayat cannot pay ₹13 lakh. We did not sanction the work, then why should we pay to the firms?”

Darshan Singh, sarpanch of Umeriana village, said, “Work was done under MGNREGA, but the administrator used ₹8 lakh from our panchayat funds. We met the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) a few days ago. He verbally told us to pay the firm.”

Harminder Singh, husband of Janer village’s sarpanch, said, “We have cleared the bills. The BDPO concerned told us that bills of material procurement had got tangled in red tape in Delhi. We were told that paying to firms from panchayat funds was the only option.” Resham Singh, husband of Amiwala village sarpanch, said, “We have made payments to firms that the BDPO asked us to.”

Moga additional deputy commissioner (development) Subash Chander, said, “Work was carried out in villages and they have to clear the bill. How can we release payment when there is no record of work done under MGNREGA?

“The administrators also worked on behalf of villages. We will clear bills, only if they give us proof that the work was done under MGNREGA,” the ADC added.

Seema Jain, additional chief secretary of the department, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.