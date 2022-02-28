Mohali | Another cheating case against GBP Group

In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for failing to hand over the possession of a commercial unit at its Centrum project at Zirakpur.

The complainant, Ravinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, had complained to the police that he paid the realty firm ₹1.25 crore in 2017, following assurance of possession in three years. But neither was the project completed nor was his money returned.

Following his complaint, the Zirakpur police have registered a case against the group’s owners – Pradeep Gupta, Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta – under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The group’s promoters have been booked in several cases since they left the country, leaving in lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.