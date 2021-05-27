Mohali: Five years on, basic amenities continue to elude Aerocity residents

Even after more than five years of calling Aerocity their home, basic amenities continue to elude thousands of residents of the prime neighbourhood.

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) pilot project, Aerocity promised a high-flying lifestyle to homeowners who were given possession of apartments in 2015, but the situation is going from bad to worse.

There are around 1,500 families in the 10 blocks of Aerocity. Multinational conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is responsible for its maintenance.

The residents’ complaints range from blocked stormwater pipes and ill-maintained parks to wild outgrowth. They say internal footpaths and periphery berms are either missing or in dilapidated condition, while there are no benches, canopies, or swings for children. Stray cattle and herders also have a free run in the residential area. Moreover, GMADA has failed to construct a dedicated bus stop, dispensary, milk booth, police post and community centre.

Ranjit Malhotra, who is building a house in Block H, decried the poor-quality infrastructure. “The procedure for getting water and sewerage connections is so cumbersome that allottees are always at receiving end,” he said.

He added that GMADA has failed to check illegal encroachments by street vendors that too on the main road. “Vendors are using electricity panels and street poles for free advertising and defacing homes and parks,” he complained.

Vasudev Gupta, president of Block A, said, “Dangling electricity wires are a potential hazard. Fogging against mosquitoes and pests is not done on a regular basis, leaving the resident to fend for themselves and remain indoors in the evening and early morning hours.”

“The sewerage system is mess and even stormwater pipes are blocked in most parts of Aerocity. Parks are in shambles in absence of maintenance,” said Kuldeep Singh Issapuri, president of Block J.

Bhupinder Singh, president of Block H, alleged that only 60% of the streetlights work, while electricity panels for meters in most of the blocks are either missing, damaged or need to be replaced immediately. Also, high and low-tension power lines have been damaged at numerous places and residents have to bear the brunt of the power cuts for long hours. “What makes the situation worse is the absence of three-phase power lines and a dedicated grid for Aerocity,” he rued.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said L&T is responsible for the maintenance work and we will seek a report from the latter. “As far as dispensary, police post and community centre are concerned, the department concerned should contact the GMADA officer for getting sites earmarked,” he said.

When contacted, Ravi Kumar, L&T project manager for Aerocity, said, “Allottees are responsible for the blocked sewerage as they dump construction material over manholes. Our power cables are damaged due to this frequently. Parks are being maintained time to time.”