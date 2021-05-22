Home / Cities / Others / Mohali: Mayo hospital directors, CFO in remdesivir row
Mohali: Mayo hospital directors, CFO in remdesivir row

Three directors allege that the CFO was found illegally procuring remdesivir injections and selling them at a premium to the patients outside the hospital with the help of his son; CFO lodges counter complaint, alleging directors were fabricating documents pertaining to the drug.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The CFO allegedly used to inform the pharmacy employees to give injections to his son and would complete the inventory consumption record later. (Representative image) (HT PHOTO)

Three directors of Mayo hospital in Sector 69, Mohali, have lodged a complaint against the chief finance officer (CFO) and company secretary of the hospital Mukesh Sharma for allegedly procuring remdesivir injections and selling them illegally. Remdesivir is in great demand as it used for the treatment of Covid patients.

On the other hand, Sharma has also lodged a counter complaint with the police against the directors, alleging fabricating documents pertaining to the drug.

In their complaint lodged by hospital directors–Deepak Tyagi, Virender Dhankhad and Dr Manoj Sharma— with senior superintendent of police (SSP) and sub-divisional magistrate, they have alleged that the CFO was found illegally procuring remdesivir injections and selling them at a premium to the patients outside the hospital with the help of his son.

The complainant alleged that the matter came to light after one of the employees informed the directors about what was going on. The CFO allegedly used to inform the pharmacy employees to give injections to his son and would complete the inventory consumption record later. On May 1, a bill was issued in the name of directors Dr Manoj Sharma for two injections when he was out of station, the complaint said.

Rubbishing the allegation, Mukesh Sharma said the directors were against him as he exposed their scams. “This complaint is the result of personal enmity. One of the directors even assaulted me and I even lodged a police complaint against him. A compromised was reached then. Now, I also have lodged a complaint against them for fabricating documents pertaining to the drug,” he said.

Superintendent of police (city) Harwinder Singh Virk said, “We have received a complaint and are verifying it. We have also recorded the statements of employees of the hospital.”

