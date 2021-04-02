Mohali mayor to be from general category

Finally after 43 days, the Punjab government on Thursday issued the notification for reservation of mayor/ president posts in municipal bodies. The Mohali mayor will be from general category, while the Kharar and Nayagaon MC’s have been reserved for a woman president.

The elections in Mohali district were held on February 14 for the Mohali municipal corporation and seven municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali, Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Lalru, Banur and Nayagaon. The results were declared on February 18.

A senior MC officer said the agenda for mayoral elections will be issued on April 5 and they are likely to be held on April 7.

Congress had registered a landslide victory by winning 37 of the 50 seats in Mohali MC. The Azad group-Aam Aadmi Party combine clinched 10 seats, while the remaining three were bagged by independents.

The two front runners for the post of mayor are Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, brother of Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and former senior deputy mayor Rishiv Jain, who won the election for the third time in a row. While Amarjeet won from Ward 10, Rishiv won from Ward 20, both on Congress tickets.

For Amarjeet, who is into liquor business and is also a director of the SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited, it is the first win.

“As of now, we have not decided on any name. Now the notification has been issued and we will comply with whatever all councillors and party high command decides,” said Balbir Singh Sidhu.

A senior Congress councillor, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Most of the party councillors are in favour of Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, while Rishiv Jain will be given the charge of senior deputy mayor again. Kuljeet Bedi, who has won for the third time, is set to be the deputy mayor.” The mayor is elected for five years.