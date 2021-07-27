Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mohali MC begins levelling of dumping site in Industrial Area

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The area around the ​dumping ground in Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali, is not only surrounded by industries but also has some residential areas. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday began the initiative of making the city garbage free with the levelling of the dumping ground at Industrial Area in Phase 8B.

The garbage lying in the area will also be segregated. City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the civic body would spend 4.35 crore on the work.

The area around the ​dumping ground is not only surrounded by industries but also has some residential areas. The mayor said that the people had demanded that the dumping ground be shifted elsewhere, complaining of foul smell, sometimes a fire, and it being an eyesore.

The mayor said that the contractor allotted the work will also segregate the garbage with machines throughout the year and the remaining debris and soil will be filled in the low-lying area.

The mayor added that at the same time the infrastructure in the industrial Area was being strengthened and the entire area would be cleared of weeds and the roads would be repaired/constructed wherever needed.

The president of the Mohali Industries Association, Yogesh Sagar, thanked the mayor for helping solve the huge problem of dumping ground in the city.

