Mohali MC Elections: AAP ties up with Kulwant group

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday decided to contest the Mohali municipal elections under the banner of Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh.

Initially, AAP had declared to contest on all 50 seats, saying it will not allow a cakewalk for other parties. But having tied up with the Azad group, AAP candidates will now be contesting from 15 seats, while the remaining candidates will be fielded by the group. A list of 12 candidates from both sides was released on Thursday.

Earlier on January 21, Kulwant’s group had declared 30 of the 35 candidates, with most of the leaders and former councillors, who resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal in his support, getting a ticket.

Kulwant said AAP candidates will not be contesting on their party symbol, but under the banner of Azad group. “We have decided to contest on a common symbol. Our candidates will be contesting from 15 wards,” said AAP’s district president Parminder Singh Goldy.

With the latest development, the MC elections on February 14 are set to witness a four-cornered contest between SAD, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and AAP-Azad group alliance.

Mohali’s civic body is elected for a period of five years, with the last term ending on April 26, 2020. In the 2015 elections, Kulwant had led the Azad group and won 10 seats. With the support of Congress, he was elected the mayor. Later, in 2017, he joined SAD. But, was expelled on January 16 for “anti-party activities” after he decided to contest the 2020 civic polls independently.