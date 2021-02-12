Mohali MC polls: Azad group promises flyovers on Airport Road to ease traffic woes

Members of the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, on Thursday released their 31-point manifesto for the municipal corporation elections scheduled on February 14.

The Azad group is contesting the elections in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, but all candidates will fight under the group’s banner.

While releasing the manifesto at his election office in Sector 79, Kulwant said all promises made before the last MC elections had been fulfilled. “In future, we will be constructing flyovers for smooth transit between Kharar and Airport Chowk. Besides, we will upgrade local dispensaries, improve parking lots in commercial areas and modernise the community centres for optimum utilisation,” he said.

For a green and clean Mohali, the former mayor said, they will plant fruit-bearing, herbal and aromatic plants across the city, and beautify green spaces through landscaping. Besides, an advisory taskforce will be implemented for efficient cleanliness drives across the city

“Also, dangerous trees will be pruned, and dead, dry and foul-smelling trees will be removed if we are voted to power,” he said.

Kulwant said the people of Mohali city were intelligent and will not fall into the trap of lies of Akalis and Congress. “This time, residents will rise above partisanship and vote for the Azad group, making them win by huge margins to create a new history.”

Key promises

Flyovers over traffic lights on Airport Road

Local bus service

Cycling tracks across the city

Effective solid waste management project

Fee-waiver for building plans for villages within MC area

Ward/phase/sector-wise playgrounds

More CCTV cameras at all important points

Reflector stickers and signboards on internal streets and roads

Effective dogs and stray animals control and management

Groundwater-saving campaign