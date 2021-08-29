Mohali: Three weeks on, no headway in Middukhera murder case

Even though the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Mohali have grilled three dreaded gangsters and around 55 others in connection with the broad daylight murder of Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, there is no headway in the case.

Hours after Middukhera’s murder in Sector 71 of Mohali on August 7, the Davinder Bambiha gang had taken responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. It claimed that Vicky was killed as he was allegedly acting as an “informer” for the Bishnoi gang.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said, “We spotted the i-20 car, used in the crime, crossing the Haryana border. We have got some vital clues and will be able to crack the case soon.”

Another senior police officer, who is also investigating the case, said, “We have obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from many roadside dhabas on route to Ambala. In most of these, an i-20 car has been spotted speeding towards Uttar Pardesh. We have already sent teams to both Delhi and UP.”

In the past three weeks, Mohali police have grilled three dreaded gangsters Sukhpreet Singh alias Buddha, Aman Jaittu and Bhupi Rana but nothing substantial came to fore and the police have ruled out their role in the crime. Police have also questioned 55 other criminals associated with the Devinder Banbiha gang and others directly or indirectly involved or associated with other gangsters but without any success.