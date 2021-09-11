Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Moneylender poses as retired ACP, rapes woman who took loan
others

Moneylender poses as retired ACP, rapes woman who took loan

PUNE: A money lender, 60, was booked for sexually assaulting a teacher who needed the money by posing as a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP), sedating her, clicking pictures of her with him in compromising positions, and using them to further threaten her
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A money lender, 60, was booked for sexually assaulting a teacher who needed the money by posing as a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP), sedating her, clicking pictures of her with him in compromising positions, and using them to further threaten her. So much so that she tried to take her own life due to his alleged manipulation.

The police said that the complainant works as a teacher and urgently needed Rs20,000 when she approached the private money lender whom she knew and asked him for a loan. He agreed to give her the loan at an interest rate of 10% according to the complainant.

Senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station said, “The money lender gave her the money in December 2019 and took two blank cheques as security. In October 2020, he asked her to come to his house to collect the cheques which he planned to return. Upon her visit however, he assaulted her, repeating the action twice by using pictures of her with him in compromising positions that he allegedly clicked the first time around. He is definitely not a retired officer as he claimed to be. The complainant tried to commit suicide on September 9 due to his repeated attempts to assault her. But he has now left after locking his house.”

RELATED STORIES

The woman claimed that the man sedated her and clicked illicit pictures of her with him in compromising positions, using the pictures to repeat his act twice. A case under sections 376 (sexual assault) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending Act was registered at Sangvi police station. Police sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pedestrian run over by BMW mobike on SB road ; biker makes bail

Residents furious about hawker menace in PCB area

PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from Sept 15

Ruby Hall Clinic, Amanora Park Town ink MoU for 200-bed hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP