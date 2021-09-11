Moneylender poses as retired ACP, rapes woman who took loan

PUNE: A money lender, 60, was booked for sexually assaulting a teacher who needed the money by posing as a retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP), sedating her, clicking pictures of her with him in compromising positions, and using them to further threaten her. So much so that she tried to take her own life due to his alleged manipulation.

The police said that the complainant works as a teacher and urgently needed Rs20,000 when she approached the private money lender whom she knew and asked him for a loan. He agreed to give her the loan at an interest rate of 10% according to the complainant.

Senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station said, “The money lender gave her the money in December 2019 and took two blank cheques as security. In October 2020, he asked her to come to his house to collect the cheques which he planned to return. Upon her visit however, he assaulted her, repeating the action twice by using pictures of her with him in compromising positions that he allegedly clicked the first time around. He is definitely not a retired officer as he claimed to be. The complainant tried to commit suicide on September 9 due to his repeated attempts to assault her. But he has now left after locking his house.”

The woman claimed that the man sedated her and clicked illicit pictures of her with him in compromising positions, using the pictures to repeat his act twice. A case under sections 376 (sexual assault) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending Act was registered at Sangvi police station. Police sub-inspector Kavita Rupnar of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.