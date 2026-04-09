Monkey menace in Braj region: No permission needed for catching, relocating simians

A new action plan has been approved by the state government in which no specific permission will be required for catching the monkeys (rehesus macaque) as required earlier under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Agra areas facing the monkey menace will stand to gain the most, with the process to catch monkeys easing. The capture and relocation of these simians will be affected by specialists trained for purpose, who will release these animals in the forest area of that district but not in protected sites.

Rajesh Kumar, divisional director, social forestry, Agra, said that an action plan has been released to tackle the monkey menace and this envisaged the guidelines to be followed for catching, relocating and managing monkeys.

“The highlight is the waiver of any special permission required before catching monkeys (rehesus macaque) under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and this will simplify the process for catching monkeys in affected areas,” he said.

“Such action to catch these monkeys will be undertaken by Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika and Gram Panchayat concerned but only those trained for this purpose will be engaged. The monkeys caught will be moved to the forest area of that district on a priority, and in case such forest area is not available within the district, then other suitable forest areas will be opted for,” said Kumar.

The guidelines laid in the directives issued on October 16, 2018, are to be complied with for catching, transportation of monkeys and in their release, and all these procedures will be under the supervision of the district level committee headed by the district magistrate. The committee will have officials from police, forest, local body, animal husbandry, Panchayati Raj departments, besides representatives from named non-government organisations.

“Also, local municipal bodies have to attend solid waste management in their respective area so that easy accessibility to food for monkeys is tackled, bringing down their frequency in particular areas where their menace is most. For this awareness campaigns are to be launched in which officials of the forest department and staff will appraise the public about technical know-how required,” said Kumar.