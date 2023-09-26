Monkey menace in Kanpur: Rlyman jumps from roof to escape troop, dies

A 45-year-old railway man jumped off the roof of his two-storey house in Babupurwa after he was attacked by the monkeys, injuring himself grievously, late on Monday night.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was rushed to hospital with the help of neighbours. However, he died during treatment. Totaram Raywar, a senior technician with the railways was posted in the Old Washing Line. His daughter, Kalpana, 20, said her father had dinner and retired to bed. Around midnight, he went to the toilet on the rooftop and was attacked by a group of monkeys.

In a bid to save himself from the attack he jumped from a height of 30 feet. His wife, Pushplata said that she rushed outside following the sound of a thud.

“My husband was senseless, and the monkeys were screaming aggressively,” she said.

Kalpana who has been selected in the Merchant Navy, said there is a menace of more than 1,500 monkeys in their colony. Many people have suffered injuries after falling from heights due to their menace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anup Singh, SHO, Babupurwa, said that the police were writing to the Kanpur Nagar Nigam on this issue. “The local residents we spoke to have said the monkeys move in a pack, and when found alone, they tend to become aggressive.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON