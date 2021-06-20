Monkey takes a ride on Delhi Metro

New Delhi: A video of a monkey roaming in a Delhi Metro train on Saturday has gone viral on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said that the monkey entered the coach from Yamuna Bank metro station on the train heading towards Indraprastha station.

The DMRC was informed about the incident by passengers on social media.

A DMRC official said, “The monkey was spotted around 4:45 pm as the train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP station on Blue Line on Saturday and moved away on its own by the time it was brought to the notice of DMRC officials by passengers. No harm was caused to anyone and the monkey wasn’t spotted thereafter in metro premises.”

In the video, the simian is seen sitting next to a passenger and then climbing on the handrail bar before entering the next coach.