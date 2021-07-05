Monsoon not likely in Delhi before July 10, says Met dept

New Delhi:The national capital continued to reel under hot and humid weather as rain eluded the city on Monday.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5°C, three notches above normal, and a minimum temperature of 28°C, as per IMD data.

As per IMD’s latest monsoon forecast issued on Monday, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of western Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10. “The weather system is very likely to cause increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10,” stated the IMD in a press release.

The IMD has also predicted isolated rainfall for Delhi until July 7. According to the regional meteorological centre’s seven-day forecast for Delhi, Tuesday may witness a partly cloudy sky while there is a possibility of thunder along with cloudy skies on Wednesday.Thursday and Friday are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with rain and thundershower.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the city is likely to see temperature above 40°C for the next few days. “Discomfort due to humidity is likely to continue and temperature near 40°C is expected in the next 3-4 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase from July 8,” he said.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 40°C and 28°C respectively.

On Monday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said, “The overall air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and westerly. Long-range dust transport from dry and arid western regions and local emissions are expected to continue in the coming days. Dust (PM10) will be the lead pollutant for the next three days. ‘Moderate’ category is forecast for next the three days.”