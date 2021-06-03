Monsoon over Maharashtra between June 5 and June 15: IMD

PUNE According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has advanced over parts of Kerala and will begin there on Thursday.

IMD meteorologists, on Thursday, said that the southwest monsoon will advance over Maharashtra between June 5 and June 15.

As of Thursday, the northern limit of the Monsoon passes through Kochi and Palayamkottai in Kerala.

Conditions are favourable for the advancement of the monsoon over Maharashtra, as well as other states, said the weather department.

Dr DS Pai, scientist and head, climate research and services, IMD Pune, said, “The normal date for onset over Maharashtra is between June 5 and June 15. The conditions are favourable for further advancement.”

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, said that even though the monsoon is not yet here in Maharashtra, rainfall will continue in the four subdivisions.

“Many places in the four subdivisions across Maharashtra will experience rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning till June 5. The advancement of monsoon is favourable. However, its progress may depend on various factors,” said Kashyapi.

Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and some more parts of the south and central Bay of Bengal by June 5, said IMD officials.