Month on, fatalities in Himachal come down to 19

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded the lowest number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in over a month with 19 people succumbing to the contagion; and the death toll mounted to 3,127.

Eight fatalities were reported in Kangra, four in Shimla, three in Solan, and one each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Una. Before this, the lowest deaths were reported on April 18 when 18 people died due to the virus.

Highest fatalities since the virus outbreak were recorded on May 18 when 78 people had died in a single day.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in state rose to 1,90,330 after 865 people were tested positive for the virus. Recoveries reached 1,73,560 after 2,167 people recuperated.

Of the new cases, 218 were reported in Kangra, 113 in Mandi, 99 in Una, 87 in Sirmaur, 75 in Hamirpur, 64 in Shimla, 52 in Bilaspur, 49 in Chamba, 41 each in Kinnaur and Kullu, 20 in Solan, and six in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 13,621. Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 43,413 cases, followed by Mandi with 25,392 cases, Shimla 23,820, Solan 21,507, Sirmaur 14,660, Hamirpur 13,491, Una 12,423, Bilaspur 11,989, Chamba 9,797, Kullu 8,303, Kinnaur 2,967, and Lahaul-Spiti 2,568.