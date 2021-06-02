Month-long festival of plays to celebrate master of the one-act performance, Madhukar Tillu

PUNE Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad, a leading theatre group in the city specialising in one-act plays, has marked June 1 in memory of legendary one-act maestro, Madhukar Tillu. The memorial celebration will be held every year under the “Ekpatri Kalaprasar Din” (Day to promote one-act plays) banner.

The parishad announced a month-long festival of one-act plays on the occasion.

The festival was inaugurated on Tuesday by veteran actor-director Swaroop Kumar, with a one-act performance entitled, “Shri and Mrs Bhampakji Aadmuthe”, performed by Swaroop Kumar. In the month-long festival, 50 actors will perform different plays.

Deepak Rege, president of the Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad, said, “Madhukar Tillu was one of the leading one-act artistes in Marathi theatre in the early days of this theatre form. He used to act in various plays by Bhalba Kelkar.”

Parishad vice-president BD Jatti recalling Tillu’s performance in the play “Devmanus, said,

“He started performing one-act plays in 1961 while introducing the method of performing monologues in a different and unique style to Marahi theatre. His contribution to Marathi theatre was remarkable. Madhukar Tillu’s son Makrand, and grandson Harshda, have also been performing Marathi one-act plays.”

“Tillu’s performance was characterised by the fact that he could present jokes without making any gestures or obscene categorisations. He promoted standup comedy not only in Maharashtra, but outside the state. He introduced a variety of standup forms in Marathi,” said vice-president Chaitali Mazgaonkar Bhandari.

Parishad member Narendra Lavate said, “The festival is a tribute to Madhukar Tillu, who has created a new avenue for artists. We salute his remarkable work and contribution to satirical one-act plays. We will perform different forms of standup to mark Tillu’s memorial. The audience can view the programme on the Facebook page of the Ekpatri Kalakar Parishad”.