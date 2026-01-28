Moradabad farmer honoured posthumously

Late Raghupat Singh, a pioneering farmer from Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to agriculture. Singh, who passed away in July last year at the age of 85, will be conferred the award by the President of India in recognition of his lifelong work in seed preservation, purification, and crop development. Late Raghupat Singh (Sourced)

A seasoned farmer with more than six decades of hands-on experience, Raghupat Singh exemplified grassroots innovation rooted in traditional agricultural knowledge and practical experimentation. His work demonstrated how farmer-led initiatives can drive sustainable agricultural advancement and benefit smallholder farmers, particularly in regions with diverse agro-climatic conditions.

Hailing from village Samathal in Moradabad district- an area known for its rich agricultural heritage- Singh dedicated his life to improving crop varieties suited to local environments.

Over the years, he developed more than 100 plant varieties, focusing mainly on vegetables and other crops aimed at improving yield, resilience, and nutritional value.

Among his most notable achievements was the development of a bottle gourd (lauki) variety that grows up to 1.5 metres in length, a feat that drew national attention for its exceptional size while retaining quality and taste.

His contributions had earned him several accolades during his lifetime. Notably, he received the N.G. Ranga Farmer Award for Diversified Agriculture in 2019, conferred by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in recognition of his progressive and innovative farming practices.

According to his son Somdev Singh, Raghupat Singh developed 23 varieties of rajma (kidney beans) on his farm and refined seeds of gram, lemon, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, brinjal, and lady’s finger into improved varieties.

He also developed two varieties of lobia (cowpea), one with pods measuring up to one metre and another around 60 cm in length.

In addition, he preserved the germplasm of local colocasia varieties and validated traditional farming practices followed by earlier generations through practical field trials. Singh was also quick to adopt and adapt new agricultural technologies.

“The Padma Shri for my father is an honour not just for our family but for the entire farming community,” said Somdev Singh.

“We are thankful to the President of India for recognising an unsung hero like Raghupat Singh. This recognition will encourage farmers across the country to pursue innovative practices and work towards a future of sustainable agriculture.”

Raghupat Singh is survived by his three sons, all of whom are engaged in progressive farming.

The family is widely respected in the region and is actively involved in helping fellow farmers and working against social evils.