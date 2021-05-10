More effort needed to prevent child marriage: collector

PUME Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has asked to take quick action if any child marriage takes place within the Pune district.

With Akshay Tritya on May 14, considered an auspicious day child marriages – the state government has alerted the district to keep check on all activities.

“More efficient efforts should be made to prevent child marriage and protect child rights. Preventive measures should be taken against child marriage in Pune district and if such cases are noticed, necessary legal action should be taken against immediately,” said Deshmukh.

According to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006, child marriage is illegal.

In connection with the implementation of this act, Gram Sevaks for rural areas and child development project officers for urban areas have been appointed as child marriage prevention officers.

With one year of lockdown (April 2020-2021), the state administration has managed to prevent 560 child marriages from different part of the states.

The pandemic is also considered as one of the major reasons for an increase in cases of child marriage.

