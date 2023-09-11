More girls than boys enrolled for higher education in Purvanchal: Govt data

PRAYAGRAJ The people of the Purvanchal region in Uttar Pradesh have demonstrated a greater commitment to girls’ education compared to other regions, particularly Western UP, as indicated by the latest government data.

Women students on a varsity campus in Prayagraj (HT file photo)

The higher education figures for Uttar Pradesh in the Statistical Report for 2022-23, prepared by the State Higher Education Department, reveal a significant trend -- more girls than boys are pursuing higher education in various districts across Purvanchal.

This trend is evident in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj districts of the Gorakhpur division, as well as Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur districts of the Varanasi division. The Azamgarh division, including Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia districts, and the Mirzapur division, encompassing Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi districts, collectively form the Purvanchal area of the state, according to state higher education department officials.

Conversely, in divisions such as Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, and Bareilly in Western U.P, data indicates that boys outnumber girls in higher educational institutions.

It is worth noting that this data excludes the number of students enrolled in medical and technical institutions within the state. Additionally, information about Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh divisions is yet to be made available by the state education department. Nevertheless, the data unmistakably highlights the dominance of girls in the Purvanchal region’s higher education landscape.

Professor Brahma Dev, Director of Higher Education, remarked, “The interest in higher education has surged, especially among those who have traditionally been distant from it in the state. Data reveals a notable increase in the number of female students, particularly in government-run and government-aided colleges in the Purvanchal region. Girls and their parents are displaying great enthusiasm for higher education.” He attributed this positive change to the state government’s sustained efforts in recent years.

The state government is now focusing on further improving these numbers across Uttar Pradesh. Of the 75 government new colleges under construction in the state, 18 have already commenced operations as constituent colleges of different state universities within their respective divisions. An additional 21 government colleges, managed by the State Minority Welfare and Waqf Department, are under construction and are scheduled to function as constituent colleges soon.

Division-wise higher education enrollment figures of Purvanchal:

Dist Boys Girls

Gorakhpur 1,40,466 2,26,163

Varanasi 2,12,827 2,77,167

Mirzapur 36,992 52,866

Azamgarh 2,24,958 3,13,914

Basti 59,409 6,85,525

Division wise higher education figures in Western UP:

Dist Boys Girls

Meerut 65,682 61,474

Kanpur 2,19,527 2,00,093

Bareilly 1,48,593 1,32,974

Agra 1,18,299 1,06,474

Increasing enrollment of girls

Session Registered Students Boys (%) Girls (%)

2022-23 51,27,832* 24,98,419 (48.72) 26,29,413 (51.27)

2020-21 50,21,277 18,60,220 (37.04) 31,61,057 (62.95)

2019-20 41,83,992 19,69,206 (47.06) 22,14,786 (52.93)

2018-19 43,82,527 20,74,205 (47.32) 23,08,322 (52.67)

2017-18 55,74,638 27,97,501 (50.18) 27,77,137 (49.81)

(* 2022-23 data does not include figures of Jhansi, Chitrakoot and Aligarh divisions)

