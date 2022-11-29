More protests at AU, as students again object to proposed fee hike

The art faculty of Allahabad University (AU) witnessed a protest by a group of students on Monday. They were protesting against the recent fee hike effected by the university administration on new students from the 2022-23 session, and the alleged irregularity in terms of appointment of AU vice-chancellor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monday’s protest started from the Union Hall of the Arts campus from where the protesting students went to different departments, distributing pamphlets and interacting with their peers, telling them their agenda and seeking support.

The protest was led by student leader Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’, who has been recently denied admission by the AU authorities. Yadav has been leading the protest on the campus against the policies of AU administration for the last one year. He has alleged that the appointment of AU V-C prof Sangita Srivastava is against the norms and the appointments being done by her are unlawful too.

The situation seemed to be on the verge of getting out of hand a number of times, when the proctor and students both were seen shouting at each other. While the students were demanding that the V-C should come and talk to them, the proctor was adamant that the V-C will not talk to any individual who is not a student of AU. The students were also demanding that the V-C give in writing on what basis she has not given admission to Yadav to pursue a second MA degree.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, the protest rose a notch when the V-C came out of her office. The student leaders started shouting slogans against her and sat on the road, blocking the car of the V-C. Chaos prevailed for few minutes as the students blocked the car while security guards and local police finally managed to move them.

AU’s public relations officer (PRO), prof Jaya Kapoor said, “A few outsiders and lumpen elements had tried to create a disturbance on the campus. The university administration informed the police about it for taking required action in the matter.”