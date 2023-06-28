The government has approved granting of recognition to 587 private schools by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, across the state. With this, the number of schools, recognised by U.P. Board, has gone upto 28,188, officials said.

More schools get U.P. Board recognition in state (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recognition was granted to these schools in phases. While 381 schools got recognition on May 10, 206 got it on June 21, 2023. Some schools were given direct recognition from classes 6 to 12, while few others got recognition for additional classes and subjects, board officials said.

Out of these, 168 schools have been granted recognition in different districts falling under board’s Prayagraj regional office, 134 under Meerut regional office, 106 of Varanasi regional office, 87 of Gorakhpur regional office while 92 schools under Bareilly regional office, officials added.

On May 10, additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar had issued an order approving recognition of 381 schools, including 89 each under Prayagraj and Meerut regional offices, 66 under Gorakhpur regional office, 67 under Bareilly and 70 under Varanasi regional offices. Later, by a seperate order, issued on June 21 by special secretary Rupesh Kumar, 206 more schools, including 79 schools under Prayagraj regional office, 45 under Meerut, 21 under Gorakhpur, 25 under Bareilly and 36 under Varanasi regional offices, were approved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The recognition has been granted under the old norms which were earlier followed by the U.P. board.

The rules have changed from this year and schools applying for recognition till May 31 will be given recognition for three years in the first phase as per the new guidelines. After the completion of first three years, the schools will have to renew the recognition, which will be for five years.

With the new schools being given recognition, the total number of schools recognised by U.P. Board in the state, is now 28,188. Before these new recognitions, there were 2355 government schools, 4509 government-aided and 20737 unaided schools recognised by UP Board across the 75 districts of the state.