Mortal remains of BSF jawan killed in Tripura consigned to flames in Panipat

The mortal remains of Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector Bhuru Singh Khainchi, who was killed in a militant ambush in Tripura on August 3, were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native village, Ahar, in Panipat district on Thursday.

Hundreds of village residents, along with administration officials, reached to pay respects to the 56-year-old jawan. He is survived by his two sons. Khainchi’s wife had passed away earlier while his younger son, Sumit, and daughter-in-law are also in the BSF.

His elder son, Ravinder, who works in a private company, said he had spoken to his father six days before the fateful day.

Khainchi and another BSF jawan were on patrolling duty when NLFT militants had ambushed them along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura in August 3.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed condolences to the family members in a tweet.

“My humble tributes to martyr BSF sub-inspector Bhuru Singh Khainchi ji, who was martyred in a terrorist attack while defending the country on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The nation will always remember his sacrifice,” the chief minister tweeted.