MoS restarts Kendadih copper mines, launches concentrator plant expansion

The Kendadih copper mines in Musabani Block of East Singhbhum district was restarted after being closed for the past 25 years. Union minister of state for coal and mines (UMoCM) Satish Chandra Dubey formally inaugurated it at the Hindustan Copper Limited’s (HCL’s) Indian Copper Complex (ICC) on Tuesday, accompanied by Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato. MoS, coal and mines, Satish Chandra Dubey and Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahato restart the Kendadih mines on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The minister also launched the expansion project of the HCL-ICC concentrator plant from 0.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 0.9 MTPA.

“This is not just an industrial project but also an important step towards PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Restarting the Kendadih copper mines and expanding the production capacity of the concentrator plant will help maximum production of copper in the country. This will also revive the local economy and generate employment in the region,” Dubey said.

“My relentless efforts have borne fruits today. It could be possible only because of the long term vision of PM Narendra Modi. With this initiative of the Centre, people here will get jobs, the local economy will get a boost and the copper belt in Musabani and Ghatshila will be revived once again towards prosperity,” Bidyut Baran Mahato said.

Ghatshila MLA Somesh Soren, HCL chief managing director (CMD) Sanjay Singh, ICC executive director and unit head Umesh Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

Company officials said this development would also pave the way and expedite the process for reopening the Chapri and Rakha mines.

“The company has set a target of producing 2.25 lakh tonnes of copper ore annually from the Kendadih mines. Work is ongoing to raise the production to 9 lakh tonnes of copper ore from current 4 lakh tonnes in Surda mines. With continuously rising demand in the electric vehicles and energy sector, the importance of the Singhbhum copper belt is rising constantly. The revival and expansion of the mining projects will also stop migration by generating large scale employment,” a senior official said.