Mosquitoes that carry Zika virus found in Kanpur, blueprint to contain infection prepared

Kanpur: The health department team has swung into action after Aedes and Armigeres varieties of mosquitoes -- which are known to carry the Zika virus -- have been found in Kanpur. The two carriers of the fatal Zika infection have been found at four locations in the district, said officials.

District malaria officer Dr AK Singh pointed out that the Armigeres mosquito has been found in Kanpur for the first time. For decades, only Aedes, Culex, and Anopheles have existed in Kanpur. “We have begun investigating how the Armigeres variety came to Kanpur. The sampling will be done afresh; our focus is to annihilate this breed,” he said.

The presence of the mosquito varieties was confirmed after the department sent 358 live samples to the National Malaria Research Institute. According to the institute’s report, of the 15 live mosquitos collected from one sector of Tiwaripur, one was Armigeres, which is also a carrier of filariasis.

To contain the breeding of these mosquitoes and catch their live samples for further examination, the district malaria department has prepared a blueprint. The development comes at a time when Kanpur is already reeling under dengue and malaria. Last year, 344 people had contracted Zika in the district.

