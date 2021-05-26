Most Covid deaths in Agra in 61+ age group

Agra An analysis done by the district administration has traced that most of those who caught Covid-19 infection in the past one year were in the age group of 21 to 40 years (44%), while the highest number of deaths took place in the age group of 61 years and above (43%) in Agra district.

The analysis made it clear that only 8 % (2071) of those below 20 years tested positive for Covid-19. The next age group of 21 to 40 was most vulnerable in catching the infection and 44 % (11079) tested positive for corona in over a year.

Next came the age group of 41 to 60 where 32 % (8274) tested positive, followed by the age group of 61 and above in which the percentage of infection was 16 % (3995), informed district magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh.

While analysing Covid -19 deaths, it was learnt that the most vulnerable was the age group of 61 years and above, facing 43 % (166) of deaths.

In the age group of 41 to 60, the vulnerability was 39 % (150) followed by the age group of 21 to 40 in which 16 %, i.e. 61 deaths took place. There were only 10 deaths in the age group of up to 20 years, making it 2 % of total deaths in Agra district, informed Singh.

On Wednesday, 23 new cases were tested positive, taking the total tally of positive cases to 25442, out of whom 24449 were discharged while 395 died, informed Singh.

“Agra now has 598 active cases and recovery rate has increased to 96.10 %. The sample positivity rate stands at 2.87 % and fatality rate at 1.55%. The number of samples tested in the district is 887358,” said the DM.

In the past 24 hours, 8632 samples were tested and 23 were found to be positive while 112 patients were discharged.

Caption ::: Graphic for number of cases and deaths due to Covid -19 in Agra district.