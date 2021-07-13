Mother-son duo arrested for allegedly running illegal kidney racket in Assam

Police in Assam’s Morigaon district have arrested a mother and son duo for allegedly running an illegal kidney racket, officials said on Monday.

The two were arrested on Sunday, following a complaint from a person whose kidney was sold as part of the racket. The man was allegedly promised a sum of ₹6 lakh for his kidney, but was paid only ₹50,000 after he underwent an operation last month to get his organ extracted.

“We have come across at least six other persons who have been duped by this racket. There could be more such victims. Investigations are on to nab others involved in the racket,” said a district police officer on condition of anonymity.

The woman allegedly used to lure persons with promise of large sums of money if they “donated” their kidneys to a Kolkata-based organisation with which she was involved .

Buying and selling of kidneys and other human organs is prohibited in India by the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.

However, they can be transplanted from living donors (who are close relatives of the patient or non-related persons after proper authorisation by the government) and from brain-dead patients.