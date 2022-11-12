Motihari, Siwan most polluted cities in country for 2nd day in a row

PATNA Bihar’s Motihari and Siwan emerged as the most polluted cities across the country for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the national bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of three towns in Bihar, namely Darbhanga, Motihari and Siwan, stood at 404, 419 and 417, respectively.

The bulletin also reveals that these three were the only cities which recorded “severe” AQI among 117 cities of the country where the air pollution was measured. Motihari and Siwan recorded “severe” AQI on Friday as well.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and above 401 as ‘severe’.

Bihar’s capital Patna’s AQI slipped to “very poor” with AQI of 306 from previous day’s “poor”.

Apart from this, 10 cities — Araria, Begusarai, Bettiah, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Chhapra, Katihar, Purnea, Saharsa and Samastipur — recorded “very poor” with AQI ranging between 316 to 395. Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Rajgir, Gaya, Sasaram and Arrah recorded “poor” AQI.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board’s chairman Ashok Ghosh, said, “AQI is worse in the north Bihar districts due to presence of silt and alluvial soil. Air quality in the south Bihar districts are comparatively better because they are rocky regions which generate less particulate matter. The polluted cities have high concentrations of PM2.5 and PM 10 while other parameters are comparatively better.”

“Favourable meteorological changes such as rise in temperature, change in wind speed or direction could improve the deteriorating air quality. However, the board is preparing a clean air action plan for improving the air quality of the entire state”, he said.