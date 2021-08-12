Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Motorbike rider killed after ramming into pole in Chandan nagar
others

Motorbike rider killed after ramming into pole in Chandan nagar

PUNE A motorbike rider was killed after he rammed into an electricity pole in Chandan nagar on Tuesday night
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:03 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A motorbike rider was killed after he rammed into an electricity pole in Chandan nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Pramod Krushna Bolake (29), a resident of Sriram Society in Namdevnagar, Vadgaonsheri.

Bolake was riding with Vishal Kumar (19), also a resident of Vadgaonsheri.

The two were speeding from Ahmednagar road towards Khulewadi road around 10:30pm when they hit a speed-breaker and lost control of the vehicle, according to the police. The vehicle then skid and rammed into an electricity pole, killing Bolake and grievously injuring Kunar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 19-year-old pillion rider who was injured in the accident.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Vimantal police station. Sub inspector MV Bidwe of Vimantal police station is investigating the case

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP