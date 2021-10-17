Mount Harriet in Andaman to be named Mount Manipur in tribute to freedom fighters

As a tribute to the freedom fighters of Manipur, the Union government has decided to rename Mount Harriet, an island peak in Andaman and Nicobar islands. It will now be known as Mount Manipur, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah made an announcement in this regard while addressing a public function at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar islands on Saturday.

Shah said Manipur played a significant role in resisting the British in the Northeast during the 1857 revolution and in 1891. Manipur never gave up and the people there continued to fight. The state was the only one to implement its own constitution. Manipur war hero Yubraj Tikendrajit and General Thangal were publicly hanged in Fida, Imphal. The British thought that by hanging them, they had crushed the freedom movement but it did not happen. After that, Maharaja Kulachandra Dhwaja Singh and 22 freedom fighters were sent to Kalapani and kept on Mount Harriet. Today, in his memory, we would like to honour his contribution by renaming Mount Harriet Mount Manipur.

Mount Harriet, the third-highest island peak in Andaman and Nicobar islands, where Manipur’s Maharaja Kulchandra Singh and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipuri war (1891).

The Centre will also assist the Manipur government in constructing a memorial site at Mount Manipur in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Expressing happiness on hearing the news, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “In a fitting tribute to Maharaja Kulachandra & other Manipuri freedom fighters imprisoned at Mt Harriet in Kalapani, Hon’ HM Sh @AmitShah Ji has renamed Mt Harriet as Mt Manipur. We’re immensely thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Amit Shah Ji for such a great honour of our heroes.”

In another tweet, Biren Singh said, “Further Hon’ HM Sh @AmitShah Ji has also announced that the Central Govt will assist Manipur in establishing a memorial site at Mt Manipur in Andaman Nicobar Island. The process for signing lease agreement between Andaman Government and Manipur Government is under process.”

“Yet again, PM @narendramodi Ji & HM @AmitShah Ji has kindly given most befitting recognition to Manipur’s contribution to The Freedom Struggle, sealing for us a connection with national history. Indebted forever, Manipur salutes your leadership. Thank you,” he added.

During this year’s patriot’s day observation in Manipur on August 13, the state government unveiled a monolith dedicated to the unsung heroes of the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891. As many as 21 names, including Maharaja Kulachandra, have been engraved on the monolith.

In February 2003, an 18-member All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union visited Mount Harriet as part of their fortnight-long journey of tracing links with the past and called the then Lt Governor for the development of a memorial.