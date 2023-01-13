MP Sanjeev Arora launches book ‘Khol Kar Dekho’ penned by author Manoj Dhiman

“Literature is a mirror of the society and it shows whatever happens in our surroundings,” said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, while launching book titled `Khol Kar Dekho’ (Laghukatha Sangrah)— a collection of Hindi short stories penned by Hindi author Manoj Dhiman, a senior journalist— on Thursday.

Arora said literature plays a key role in protecting our present, adding that it throws light on the whole society, traditions and cultures etc to the future generations.

He added that short stories in the book include satire on the existing system, emotions, relationships, human psychology and many more.