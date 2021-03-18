MP Swaroop’s death sends shock waves across Mandi

People rushed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ram Swaroop Sharma’s residence at Jalpehar village in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi as the news of his death in Delhi broke on Wednesday.

His sons left for Delhi as condolences poured in on social media.

The MP’s son, Anand Swaroop, said, “It was very shocking for the family and we couldn’t believe that my father is no more.”

He said his father was suffering from a heart ailment for quite some time, but was aware of his health.

“What led him to take the extreme step would be known in the police investigation,” he said, adding that his mother had gone on a pilgrimage.

He said everything was fine at the family front and there was no sign that he was stressed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “It is a very sad day for all of us. Sharma was very popular among the masses and the party. He was with us 4-5 days back and had assured that he would campaign in the municipal corporation election in Mandi.”

He added that Sharma, 62, was not in good health for quite some time. “It is a great loss for me personally and for the party as well.”

Born on June 10, 1958, Sharma worked as a supervisor in the National Hydro Power Corporation before he quit his job in 1984 to join the BJP’s ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

He later moved to the BJP. Sharma was known to keep a low-profile leader. Ram Swaroop Sharma first gained prominence when he was chosen to take on Congress’ Pratibha Singh in the 2014 national polls.

He won the election by a margin of 40,000 votes. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 defeating Congress’ Aashray Sharma by over four lakh votes.

Speaker of HP legislative assembly Vipin Singh Parmar also paid deep condolences on the demise of Sharma.

Others who joined to pay tributes included Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, forest minister Rakesh Pathania, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Rakesh Jamwal and Prakash Rana. The Speaker then adjourned the House for a day.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also expressed grief over the demise of Sharma.

Former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Shanta Kumar said he was pained by Sharma’s demise and wasn’t yet able to believe or understand anything.

He was a dedicated, honest and hardworking party worker, Kumar recalled, and added that Sharma underwent treatment at Kayakalp naturopathy centre, Palampur for 10 days about two months ago. “Yesterday, I had a telephonic conversation with him on some issues related to the state,” said Kumar.

Prem Kumar Dhumal also expressed grief.