MP-based illegal weapon supply module busted; 3rd in eight months

KAPURTHALA Punjab Police have busted another Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapon manufacturing and supply module with the arrest of its kingpin, Baljit Singh alias Sweety Singh, of district Barwani in the Central Indian state. This is the third such module that the state police have busted over the past eight months.

“Sweety Singh, of Umarti village in Barwani MP, has been involved in the manufacturing and supply of high-quality illicit weapons to Punjab and other north Indian states,” said Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta.

Kapurthala Police have also recovered three .32 bore pistols, along with three magazines from his possession, he added.

Previously, Amritsar rural police had unearthed two such modules, including one illicit small-arms manufacturing unit in MP, with the arrest of weapon smugglers. They were supplying weapons to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab. The DGP added the development came 10 days after the Kapurthala Police arrested four robbers and recovered 10 pistols and a rifle, along with ammunition, from their possession.

Kapurthala police procured arrest warrants of Sweety and police team was sent to district Barwani to arrest him after coordinating with the MP Police. “Our team arrested Sweety, who unsuccessfully attempted to evade arrest, by crossing the Narmada River to enter the Maharashtra border,” the DGP added.

Kapurthala SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said Sweety has confessed that he and his elder brother, Sumer Singh, were into weapon manufacturing and supply trade for years. “They uploaded videos of pistols on social media platforms to lure their customers,” the SSP added.

In initial probe, Sweety has been found to be running a YouTube channel on name of ‘Azad Group Munger’ on which he advertised and marketed his business of illegal weapons. When customers asked for price, they shared a WhatsApp number. Police sources added that Sweety has claimed that of 40-45 households in Umarti village, over 50% (20 households) were involved in the business of manufacturing and sale of illicit weapons, especially .30 bore and .32 bore pistols.