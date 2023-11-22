MPCB initiates study on indoor air quality in city

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has invited bids for a study titled “Environments in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) representative of Maharashtra State with Special Reference to Non-Attainment Areas & Critically/Severely Impacted Areas and Formulation of Best Practices for Better Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).”

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

V N Motghare, the joint director of MPCB (air), highlighted the need for a detailed plan, stating, “We want to develop some urban indoor air pollution guidelines. We will study cinema halls, schools, malls, local trains, bus, restaurants, offices residences, and critically polluted areas like Mahul and Navi Mumbai and will study 700 to 800 places. This is the first time, MPCB is doing such a survey.”

Motghare emphasised the importance of developing best practices for indoor air quality. The study, with an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, is open for bids until December 5. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) addresses outdoor air pollution, the MPCB is actively focusing on interior areas within the MMR, setting air pollution control norms for the entire state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON