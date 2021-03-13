Home / Cities / Others / MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
Mumbai A day after facing flak from aspirants over postponing the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination for recruitment in government jobs, the commission on Friday announced March 21 as the next date for the exam. The announcement was made following chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackray’s promise that the fresh date will be declared on Friday.

“Following instructions from the state relief and rehabilitation department, the commission had decided to postpone the exam. Now, the same examination will be held on March 21,” stated the order issued by MPSC on Friday.

The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases. The decision had led to demonstrations by aspirants at Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli, Amravati etc.

On Wednesday, the state relief and rehabilitation department had issued a letter that stated, “It would be inappropriate to hold MPSC exams in the backdrop of restrictions imposed as precautionary measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus by local administrations in different districts and cities, hence exams should be deferred.”

Taking a serious note of the demonstrations, CM on Thursday called a meeting to review the situation. He expressed regret over inconvenience to the aspirants and promised that the fresh dates will be declared by Friday. Taking a veiled dig at the Opposition, he also asked students to not get “provoked”.

The exams, which had been scheduled for April 2020, had been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and were postponed four times since then, aspirants said.

Recruitment for various posts in the state government is held through MPSC, and thousands of youth from all over the state appear for it every year.

