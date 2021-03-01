Home / Cities / Others / MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner
others

MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner

PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:00 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao clarified that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule. “The restrictions will not affect pre-scheduled examinations and especially the competitive examinations. We have already received the list for the MPSC prelim exam centres and all the necessary arrangements will be made by the administration. The necessary precautions will be taken,” said Saurabh Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP