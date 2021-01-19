MSBSHSE: Class 10, 12 board exam in April, May this year

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that it is prepared to conduct the board examination for Classes 10 and 12 this year. The announcement came only days after Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted that the exams will be held in April and May this year.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE said that details of exam dates will be out soon.

“The dates are likely to be out by the end of this week to allow time for schools and students to prepare accordingly. Schools will also be able to finish the syllabus before the examination,” Patil said.

“Already, 25 per cent syllabus has been reduced. With exam that is usually conducted in February being postponed to April and May, ample time is given for schools to finish the syllabus and for students to revise more,” said Patil.

He said that further decisions about exam preparations will be taken by March-end.

“While Covid safety measures will be in place during exams, details of the measures taken will be clearer by March-end,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil said that schools can prepare students with hands-on experience of practical exams.

“As the syllabus is reduced, the number of practical exams has also been reduced. Now, it will be easier for schools to take extra offline classes, if necessary, to take the experiments,” said Patil.

“As practical exams are conducted in small batches due to limited apparatus, social distancing will be followed,” he said