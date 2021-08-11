MSBSHSE will conduct scholarship exams in offline mode for Classes 5 and 8 on August 12

PUNE: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday cancelled the Maharashtra government’s Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class 11, ruling that the offline exam would pose a threat to the lives of students in light of the covid-19 pandemic. The HC bench in its order said, “If the CET is allowed to be held, then a large number of students will be exposed and will face a threat to life. This will have a cascading effect.”

However, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct scholarship exams in the offline mode for Classes 5 and 8 on August 12. As per the MSBSHSE, over 6 lakh students from across the state are expected to appear for the scholarship examination. As per data furnished by the board, the highest number of students namely, 52,268 are appearing for the exam from the Pune district alone; followed by 46,043 students from the Ahmednagar district; more than 32,000 students from Nashik and Kolhapur; and more than 23,000 students from Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Aurangabad.

Jyoti Waghmare, whose son is appearing for the offline exam for Class 5 scheduled on August 12, expressed the view that the exam should be conducted online for the safety of students. “Why are there two different decisions with respect to the offline exam? When the CET, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, and all offline exams have been cancelled, why is the scholarship exam being held offline? It is not safe for children to appear for offline exams during the pandemic,” said Waghmare.

T N Supe, divisional chairman of the MSBSHSE, cleared the air that the school-centres where the exam is going to be conducted have been instructed to follow all covid-19 norms to ensure that the students are safe. “The schools have been directed to sanitise the classrooms where the students will appear for the exam. Moreover, all students will be screened for temperature. Wearing masks is a must for the exam. Parents, students and teachers have been advised to avoid crowding outside the centres. All centres have been directed to take necessary covid-appropriate steps to ensure that the children are safe,” said Supe. So far, the scholarship exam has been postponed at least six times, he added.

Total students in Maharashtra appearing for Class 5 and Class 8 scholarship – 632,665

Total centres in Maharashtra — 5,687

Total students appearing for Class 5 scholarship exam – 388,405

Total centres for Class 5 scholarship exam – 3,394

Total students appearing for Class 8 scholarship exam – 244,260

Total centres for Class 8 scholarship exam – 2,293

