Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / MSEDCL, manufacturers forms committee to boost solar power supply
others

MSEDCL, manufacturers forms committee to boost solar power supply

PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) and the Maharashtra Solar Manufacturing Association (Masma), recently held a meeting to facilitate solar energy operations in the interest of consumers, in view of a proliferation of supply, and increasing demand for solar energy
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 10:12 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) and the Maharashtra Solar Manufacturing Association (Masma), recently held a meeting to facilitate solar energy operations in the interest of consumers, in view of a proliferation of supply, and increasing demand for solar energy.

Officials said the meeting included discussions on various issues encountered during net metering, early approval for net metering application, meter testing and similar works, in collaboration, as soon as possible, for which a joint committee has been set up.

This includes three MSEDCL officers and two members from Masma.

Sameer Gandhi and Jayesh Akole will represent Masma on the joint committee, as per Masma president Rajesh Mutha.

In Maharashtra, various schemes under solar energy are to be implemented through MSEDCL. MSEDCL has promised to take into account the views of Masma, a leading energy company.

Mutha said that the use of solar energy in Maharashtra will continue to increase in the future. Therefore, to provide quality solar equipment and prompt service to the general public, Masma will cooperate with MSEDCL.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

94th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in the lurch as organisers await govt nod

Work on PCB’s 17 cr parking facility grinds to halt due to fund shortage

Purandar idol maker is dung-ho about eco-friendly idols

Intach’s YouTube series on ecofriendly Ganesh celebrations
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP