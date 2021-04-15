Home / Cities / Others / MSMEs unhappy with government orders on lockdown for non-essential services
others

MSMEs unhappy with government orders on lockdown for non-essential services

PUNE New orders from the state government have hit micro, small and medium scale (MSME) industries hard, as all non-essential units have been ordered to remain shut till May 1
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:49 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE New orders from the state government have hit micro, small and medium scale (MSME) industries hard, as all non-essential units have been ordered to remain shut till May 1.

“We should have been allowed to remain functional like we were functioning in the min-lockdown. At Least our work would not have impacted. We agreed that 100 per cent oxygen supply should be diverted to hospitals. We could have run our units where oxygen is not required, but now complete closure makes things difficult for industries and employees,” said Sandip Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small industries Association.

Belsare claims that there are 8,000 MSMEs employing 50,0000 people in , Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“If companies are shut, we will not be able to pay salaries to employees and we have not been provided relief packages like other sectors have got,” added Belsare.

Riyaz Shalik who works in Chakan said, “Till last October, we got deducted salaries. Now this 15-day lockdown raises concerns like last year.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Attack and robbery at liquor store: 5 of 9 booked under MCOCA arrested

Wakad resident duped of Rs65K in “special SIM card” scam

3,500 Remdesivir injections land in Pune on Thursday evening

Pune Railway division offers 50 train coaches as isolation wards

“If the 15-day lockdown extends the company suffers more losses. In such a scenario the can decide to cut salaries,” said Balwant Raj from Lucknow, working in MIDC Bhosari for the last five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP