MSMEs unhappy with government orders on lockdown for non-essential services

PUNE New orders from the state government have hit micro, small and medium scale (MSME) industries hard, as all non-essential units have been ordered to remain shut till May 1.

“We should have been allowed to remain functional like we were functioning in the min-lockdown. At Least our work would not have impacted. We agreed that 100 per cent oxygen supply should be diverted to hospitals. We could have run our units where oxygen is not required, but now complete closure makes things difficult for industries and employees,” said Sandip Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small industries Association.

Belsare claims that there are 8,000 MSMEs employing 50,0000 people in , Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“If companies are shut, we will not be able to pay salaries to employees and we have not been provided relief packages like other sectors have got,” added Belsare.

Riyaz Shalik who works in Chakan said, “Till last October, we got deducted salaries. Now this 15-day lockdown raises concerns like last year.”

“If the 15-day lockdown extends the company suffers more losses. In such a scenario the can decide to cut salaries,” said Balwant Raj from Lucknow, working in MIDC Bhosari for the last five years.