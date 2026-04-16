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Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98% complete, likely to open coming days: Verma

The Mukarba Chowk underpass in Delhi is 98% complete and will ease traffic, reducing travel time by 10 minutes and cutting carbon emissions.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The long-delayed Mukarba Chowk underpass project in north Delhi is nearing completion and is expected to be opened to the public within days, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

Officials said the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling between Badli and Rohini towards Azadpur and Jahangirpuri. (HT Archive)

“There are frequent traffic jams at Mukarba Chowk. To fix this, our department began the construction of three tunnels through which vehicles can pass. Around 98% of the work has been completed. The project will be inaugurated shortly under the leadership of chief minister Rekha Gupta,” he said.

Officials said the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling between Badli and Rohini towards Azadpur and Jahangirpuri, bypassing the heavily burdened intersection. According to officials, nearly 15,800 vehicles are expected to use the stretch daily, easing pressure on surface traffic.

In addition to vehicular movement, the project includes dedicated pedestrian underpasses alongside the main carriageway to facilitate safer crossing at the high-traffic junction.

PWD estimates suggest the project could reduce travel time by up to 10 minutes and also cut travel distance by about 1 kilometre. The reduced time and smoother traffic flow are expected to translate into annual fuel savings of approximately 58,000 litres, an official said.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98% complete, likely to open coming days: Verma
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98% complete, likely to open coming days: Verma
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