Mukarba Chowk underpass work 98% complete, likely to open coming days: Verma

New Delhi: The long-delayed Mukarba Chowk underpass project in north Delhi is nearing completion and is expected to be opened to the public within days, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

Officials said the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling between Badli and Rohini towards Azadpur and Jahangirpuri. (HT Archive)

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“There are frequent traffic jams at Mukarba Chowk. To fix this, our department began the construction of three tunnels through which vehicles can pass. Around 98% of the work has been completed. The project will be inaugurated shortly under the leadership of chief minister Rekha Gupta,” he said.

Officials said the underpass will provide a signal-free corridor for vehicles travelling between Badli and Rohini towards Azadpur and Jahangirpuri, bypassing the heavily burdened intersection. According to officials, nearly 15,800 vehicles are expected to use the stretch daily, easing pressure on surface traffic.

In addition to vehicular movement, the project includes dedicated pedestrian underpasses alongside the main carriageway to facilitate safer crossing at the high-traffic junction.

PWD estimates suggest the project could reduce travel time by up to 10 minutes and also cut travel distance by about 1 kilometre. The reduced time and smoother traffic flow are expected to translate into annual fuel savings of approximately 58,000 litres, an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The project will help in lowering carbon emissions by nearly 135 tonnes annually, equivalent to the absorption capacity of around 810 trees, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will help in lowering carbon emissions by nearly 135 tonnes annually, equivalent to the absorption capacity of around 810 trees, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The underpass has been constructed using jack-pushing technology with precast reinforced concrete (RCC) box structures, aimed at minimising disruption during construction while accelerating construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The underpass has been constructed using jack-pushing technology with precast reinforced concrete (RCC) box structures, aimed at minimising disruption during construction while accelerating construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Verma said the government is focusing on resolving traffic bottlenecks across the city through targeted infrastructure interventions. “We are working to resolve traffic jams. The focus is on ensuring people do not suffer due to infrastructure gaps. We are working to deliver real solutions on the ground,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma said the government is focusing on resolving traffic bottlenecks across the city through targeted infrastructure interventions. “We are working to resolve traffic jams. The focus is on ensuring people do not suffer due to infrastructure gaps. We are working to deliver real solutions on the ground,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister also reviewed desilting operations being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department in nearby supplementary drains. Officials said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that the underpass remains free of waterlogging during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also reviewed desilting operations being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department in nearby supplementary drains. Officials said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that the underpass remains free of waterlogging during the monsoon season. {{/usCountry}}

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